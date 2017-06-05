Amosun Promises To Reward Channels Int’l Kids Cup Champions

Rewards keep pouring in for pupils of African Church Primary School, Ogun State on their victory at the ninth Channels Kids Cup, international edition.

The Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun has promised the kids the sum of one million naira to motivate them.

He made the promise after a formal presentation of their trophy to him at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Governor Amosun also asked them to not neglect their studies as they strive to develop their sporting abilities.