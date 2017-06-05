Army Secures Land For Military University In Borno

The Nigerian Army has secured budgetary allocation to proceed with the establishment of the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai disclosed this in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in North-East Nigeria.

General Buratai was speaking at the Government House during a ceremony where he was presented with the Certificate of Occupancy for a piece land in Biu Local Government Area of the state where the school is to be cited.

He was hopeful that the institution would metamorphose into a university and become a specialised solution centre for Nigeria and its military.

“We have already gotten the budgetary allocation for this year 2017 which is of the requirements.

“This proposed university is going to be unique and specialised, especially in the sense that it is going to be a solution centre based on challenges where solutions would be found; not only in our strategy, tactics and operational acts, but equally in science and technology in order to keep pace with the global trend,” the Army Chief said.

On his part, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima expressed confidence that the institution would give a boost to the economy of the state.

He pledged the support and cooperation of the government and people of the state to the successful take off of the institution and its sustainability.

“Education is the key driver of change in any society and citing this university in Borno is not a little honour done to us because of its multiple effects on the local economy.

“That alone will go a long way because there is a direct correlation between violence and poverty. The university will create jobs for quite a number of our jobless youths,” the governor said.