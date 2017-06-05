Army To Probe Alleged Misconduct Of Personnel At IDPs’ Camp

The Nigerian Army said it has noted with great concern, growing allegations of misconduct against some persons on security duties at the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Bama, Borno State.

The Army stated that its personnel have been doing their best in bringing peace and security in various parts of the country, especially in the North-East.

A statement from the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, on Monday said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We would like to reiterate that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for any misconduct among its officers and soldiers, especially those that are trusted with the onerous responsibility of guarding and securing those Internally Displaced Persons’ camps. Anyone found culpable, would be severely dealt with.

“We would like to enjoin the public to please take advantage of the newly established Nigerian Army Information and Call Centre to report any such issue and other security concern by calling the shortcode 193, using any of the telecommunication service providers in Nigeria or through email at [email protected],” the statement read.