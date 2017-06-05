Graffiti Artist Turns Lagos City Into His Canvas

Nigerian graffiti artist Okpunkolo Osa is changing the face of Lagos streets with colourful murals adorning some of the city’s buildings and walls, to attract the attention of passers-by.

Osa, also known as “Osa Seven”, is hoping to change the way graffiti is perceived in the country, and get more people to appreciate the art form.

Inspired by hip-hop culture and the world-wide appeal of graffiti artists such as British artist Banksy, who has revolutionised street art, the artist decided to start exploring graffiti four years ago.

Today, Osa is working on his latest project; spray painting some of Lagos’s landmarks on the city’s walls.

“The brief was to create a graffiti piece or mural that describes Lagos. So basically what I did was, I took key elements that are peculiar to Lagos or key monuments peculiar to Lagos, the orisa metas (the three wise chiefs/gods).

“I have the national art theatre and I have the graffiti font text which reads Lagos basically and the Lagos colours also,” he added.

The project was commissioned by the local government to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lagos state.

In a bid to popularise the art form, Osa has also set up an initiative known as Kuma Nation to help artists in Nigeria sell and popularise their work.

“I am just a spearheader, the movement is coming, there are a whole lot of people that are after me that are inspired and will make the impact and I believe in impacting where I am from and with this is just another opportunity to do that,” he added.

Reuters