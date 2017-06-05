Gyan, United Lead Tributes For Ivorian Midfielder, Cheick Tiote

Channels Television
Updated June 5, 2017

Tributes are pouring in following the sudden death of Ivorian Midfielder, Cheick Tiote in China.

Source: @CheickTiote_/Twitter

The 30-year-old ex-Newcastle midfielder collapsed during training with his current side Beijing Enterprises on Monday, June 5.

Read: Ivory Coast Midfielder, Cheick Tiote Dies In Training

Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan, as well as some big Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, are among those that have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the late Ivorian.


More on Sports

BREAKING: Ivory Coast Midfielder, Cheick Tiote Dies In Training

England, New Zealand Seek Tightened Security Ahead Of Match

Lions Tour To Take Step Up In Intensity Against Blues

NBA Finals: Durant, Curry Again Lead Warriors To Rout Of Cavs

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV