Gyan, United Lead Tributes For Ivorian Midfielder, Cheick Tiote

Tributes are pouring in following the sudden death of Ivorian Midfielder, Cheick Tiote in China.

The 30-year-old ex-Newcastle midfielder collapsed during training with his current side Beijing Enterprises on Monday, June 5.

Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan, as well as some big Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, are among those that have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the late Ivorian.

Completely devastated and saddened by the death of cheick tiote…why now Bro…Rest Well pic.twitter.com/ak8x2iAH7F — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 5, 2017

Everyone at the club is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Cheick Tiote. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/OLcZtBscBu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at Arsenal are with the loved ones of Cheick Tiote May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/zEo5FF5lcE — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 5, 2017

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté – our condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/F6FvoNkna1 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 5, 2017

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with the family and friends of Cheick Tiote after his passing today. Rest in peace. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 5, 2017

Rest in peace, Cheick Tioté. An incredible competitor taken far too soon. pic.twitter.com/tMkyzc4OlE — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) June 5, 2017

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former @NUFC midfielder Cheick Tiote. Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/WGmoLRzfK3 — EFL (@EFL) June 5, 2017