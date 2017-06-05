High Security As London Bridge Partly Reopens

Security is now high in the immediate vicinity of London Bridge on Monday morning, after attackers rammed a van into pedestrians before stabbing revellers in nearby bars on Saturday night.

Life was slowly returning to normal in the area with pedestrians allowed to walk on the bridge and cars able to cross from south to north of the river using one lane.

The nearby London Bridge underground station also reopened with reduced access. Areas around Borough market however, have remained off limit.

Seven people were killed and around 50 injured in the incident, the third major militant assault to hit Britain in less than three months.

British police detained a number of people during early morning raids in east London on Monday as part of the investigation.

Police had already arrested 12 people in the barking district of east London over the weekend.



