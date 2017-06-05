Italy Knock Zambia Out Of FIFA U-20 World Cup

FIFA ranking, Super EaglesAfrica’s remaining representatives at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Zambia have crashed out at the quarter-final of the tournament in the Republic of Korea.

The 10-man Italian side beat Zambia 3-2 on Monday after extra-time in a thrilling encounter to advance to the semi-final.

With the game tied two all, an extra-time was needed to separate both sides.

In the 110th minute, two substitutes combined to score the winning goal as Federico Dimarco’s corner kick found Luca Vido, eight yards from goal.

Vido headed in from close range to send the Italians to their first ever Under-20 World Cup semi-final.


