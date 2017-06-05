At Least 12 Injured In Traditional Bull Running

At least 12 people were injured during a traditional running of the bulls festival on Sunday in Peru’s Huancavelica region.

The majority of injuries happened in the Yananuco neighbourhood, during the “Jala Toro” act in which horsemen parade outside the bullring, pulling a group of bulls by ropes attached to their horns, whilst onlookers taunt the animals.

According to local media, some of those injured were drunk at the scene.

Despite the incidents, the popular bullfights and running of the bulls will continue throughout the week-long Fiesta de las Cruces (Feast of the Crosses) festival.

Bullfighting is popular and legal in Peru, Colombia and Mexico.