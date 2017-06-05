London Mayor Leads Vigil For Attack Victims

Sadiq Khan, speaking to a crowd of hundreds gathered at Potters Fields Park near London City Hall overlooking the River Thames and just a short walk from the area of the attack, condemned the attackers, calling them “sick and evil extremists” and saying London would “never be broken by terrorism”.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, our values and our way of life. As the mayor of London, I want to send a clear message to the sick and evil extremists who commit these hideous crimes: we will defeat you. You will not win,” he said.

“And as a proud and patriotic British Muslim, I say this. You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name.”

Khan praised emergency services workers and Londoners who risked their lives to protect others.

“Today we mourn the loss of innocent lives. Londoners and people from around the world. We send our love to the victims’ families and to all those were injured. And we thank our courageous emergency services and the brave Londoners who risked their lives to care for others. You are the best of us,” he said.

He added, “Our city is filled with great sorrow and anger tonight. But also great resolve and determination. Because our unity and love for one another will always be stronger than the hate of the extremists.

“This is our city. These are our values and this is our way of life. London will never be broken by terrorism. We will step up the fight against extremism and we will defeat the terrorists.”

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge in the late evening on Saturday before running into the bustling Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately.

All three attackers were shot dead by police, who made at least a dozen arrests in east London on Sunday and carried out further raids on Monday morning.