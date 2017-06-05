Ondo APC Suspends Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, has been suspended by the executive committee members of the party.

Addressing journalists on the suspension, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ondo State, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, said the executive committee of the party unanimously suspended Mr Kekemeke.

He said the allegations that led to the chairman’s suspension include gross abuse of office, financial impropriety, negligence and dereliction of duty as well as anti-party activities.

Mr Adesanya added that a three-man panel has been set up to investigate the Chairman and the other party members that were indicted based on the allegations.

The suspended APC chairman, however, told journalists in Akure, the state capital, that he had not been notified of his suspension and that he only read about it on the social media.

He expressed shock at the action, saying he wished he could walk away and have nothing to do with those behind the suspension.

He, however, said numerous leaders of the party have urged him to stay and stand for the party.

Kekemeke, who blamed the action on his detractors, said their plan was to take over the party and use it the way they like in subsequent congresses and primaries.

He said although he was not interested in the position of the Chairman, he would not allow some people to rubbish the party, insisting that he would stand for the generality of the party members who had been sidelined.

The APC Chieftain also said he owed nobody an apology for having his own preference concerning who should fly the party’s flag in the last governorship election in the state.

He added that despite his preference, he did not manipulate the election or jeopardise anybody’s chances.

Kekemeke also said that no formal report had been made to the national leadership of the party on his purported suspension from office, saying the constitution of the party would be used to channel any complaints first to the zonal executive committee and subsequently to the national executive committee of the party.