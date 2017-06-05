Privatised Companies Should Be Listed On NSE – BPE

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) says privatised government entities are to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, although it has raised concerns on the stability and the prospects of realising good value for the firms via listing.

The BPE Director General, Mr Alex Okoh said this when he received members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange technical committee on new listings.

The NSE new listings committee was in Abuja to seek collaboration with the BPE to increase the number of listings on the stock exchange via privatisation.

Mr Okoh told the committee that the BPE’s reform structure and privatisation process envisages the listing of privatised enterprises as their final outcome.