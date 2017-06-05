Reps Tackle Agencies Over Alleged $17bn Stolen Crude

The House of Representatives has commenced the second phase of its investigation into the allegations that over $17bn undeclared crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports were remitted into government coffers.

At the resumed hearing, lawmakers had an intense session with representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

The lawmakers voiced their objection and displeasure at the attitude of government agencies which they accuse of disregarding the committee’s summons.

An ad hoc committee of the House, which is chaired by Abdulrazak Namdas, is investigating the allegation that crude oil worth $17bn was undeclared and later exported out of the country between 2011 and 2014.

The act was said to have been carried out by the perpetrators in collusion with government agencies, leading the House to invite the respective agencies.