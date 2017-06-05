Thousands Attend ‘One Love’ Manchester Benefit Concert

U.S. pop singer, Ariana Grande headlined a star-studded benefit concert in Manchester on Sunday that was both joyful and mournful.

Just before the concert which was in aid of victims of the bombing that rocked the city last month, security fears ran high as attackers in London killed seven people.

Around 50,000 fans crammed into Old Trafford cricket ground under the watchful eye of hundreds of police, including a significant number of armed officers, a sight that would be unusual under normal circumstances.

The show saw performances from big pop acts from both sides of the Atlantic, including local hero Liam Gallagher, along with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, and Grande.

The show was a mix of gaiety and somber reflection – fans could at times be seen jumping for joy, while others, holding banners saying “for our angels”, could be seen wiping away tears.