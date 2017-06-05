Tiote And 10 African Players Who Died Playing Football

Following the sudden death of Ivorian Midfielder Cheick Tiote in China while training with Beijing Enterprises, below are 10 other African players who died while playing football.

Samuel Okwaraji: He was a Nigerian professional footballer and a qualified lawyer who had a Masters in international law from the University of Rome.

He collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola on August 12, 1989, at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

Marc-Vivien Foe: The Cameroonian professional footballer collapsed while playing in the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final between his country and Colombia, and died shortly afterward in hospital on June 26, 2003.

Moise Brou Apanga: The Ivory Coast-born Gabonese football defender died on April 26, 2017, having suffered a heart attack while training with his club side FC 105 Libreville.

Ben Idrissa Derme: He was a Burkinabe international footballer who played as a centre-half. He died on September 11, 2016, following a heart attack during the 2016–17 Coupe de France match.

Patrick Claude Ekeng Ekeng: He played as a defensive midfielder for Cameroonian national team. He had brief spells in Switzerland, Spain, and Romania, where he died on May 6, 2016, after collapsing in a match for Dinamo București.

David Faramola Oniya: The Nigerian footballer played for Malaysia Premier League club T-Team as a defender.

He died on June 13, 2015, after collapsing on the pitch in Malaysia during a friendly between his club and Kelantan.

Emmanuel Ogoli: He was a Nigerian professional footballer who played as a left back. On December 12, 2010, the former Bayelsa United and Ocean Boys player collapsed on the pitch while playing for Ocean Boys, and died later in hospital.

Victor Omogbehin: The 22-year-old Nigerian collapsed during a league match on August 18, 2010. He played in the Isthmian Football League game from Ilford F.C. against the Lowestoft Town FC.

Endurance Idahor: The 25-year-old former Al-Merreikh player collapsed during a match between his Sudanese club and Alamal Atbara, and later died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital on March 6, 2010.

Orobosan Adun: The 28-year-old was assaulted by thugs suspected to be fans of the opposition team before an away match with Enugu Rangers.

The Warri Wolves’ former goalkeeper died three days later from internal haemorrhage, during a training session on May 26, 2009.