Trump Urges Tougher U.S. Travel Ban

U.S. President Donald Trump urged his administration to seek a tougher version of his controversial travel ban proposal on Monday.

Following a weekend attack in London, the President also pressed for an expedited judicial review by the nation’s top court.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original travel ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.,” Trump who was referring to the U.S. Supreme Court wrote in a series of early morning tweets on the issue.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down travel ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!” tweeted Trump, who as president oversees the department.

Last week, Trump’s legal team asked the nation’s apex court to allow his controversial March 6 executive order, which blocks citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, to take effect immediately despite being blocked by lower courts.

The Supreme Court rarely grants emergency requests.

Trump has said his proposed ban, a centrepiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, is necessary to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

Critics however assailed the ban as discriminatory and that the President’s reasoning for it is flawed.