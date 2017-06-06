We Didn’t Think Nollywood Would Pay Our Bills – Uche Jombo

Actress and film maker, Uche Jombo Rodriguez has shared her experience being in one of the largest film industries, Nollywood, as well as how she has coped with marriage and motherhood.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels TV, she narrated how she climbed up the ladder in her career from the days when acting according to her, paid close to nothing and now when the industry has seen massive expansion.

Jombo said she was never paid on her first few movies even after she was promised otherwise. She, however, was not bothered about it because at the time she was happy to simply pursue her passion.

“Nobody thought Nollywood will get here, that time I was promised 15,000 and I never got paid that was my first movie and the film comes out you still use your money to buy the DVD.

“Basically that time it was really act for act sake, nobody thought Nollywood will pay our bills but we are not where we used to be.”

She told Channels TV’s Nollywood Uncut that the most challenging script she has handled was that of the movie, Holding Hope, as the character was very demanding.

“Holding Hope was a film which I had to physically go through change and character wise, we based it off a real life person as at that time I was size 14 and I had to come down to a size 8, it took a lot.”

Speaking of how she has balanced motherhood with her career, Jombo explained that whenever she is on set her mother is always around to take care of her baby.

“It is something I am just learning as I go along, I thank God for my mum who is always there with me most of the time.

“She is the only one I can trust with Matthew when I am away on set but then I have the luxury of choosing my project and choosing the time.”

Furthermore, the actress highlighted some of her key projects which are in the works.

“I did an advocacy project for late education – It kind of encourages people to go back to school, it is a project I am very happy to be part of it is titled ‘I Believe’ and I have another one from my company, Uche Jombo studios called ‘Almost Perfect’ and I am in post production right now.

“I have another Uche Jombo project called ‘Wthin This Walls’ so I have projects lined up,” she said.