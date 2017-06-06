Adeosun, Reps Disagree Over Oil, Gas Exports

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, says no laws have been breached by the ministry in the process of engaging pre-shipment inspection agents and monitoring and evaluation agents for oil and gas exports from Nigeria.

The minister said this while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement which is investigating allegations of abuse, breach and violation of the public procurement act in the process of engaging the consultants.

The minister disagreed with the lawmakers who told her that the Nigeria Export supervision scheme under which the agents are being engaged requires budgetary approval from the national assembly.