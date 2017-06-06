Alleged N26m Fraud: Counsel’s Absence Stalls Fani-Kayode’s Trial

The trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode was stalled on Tuesday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, due to the absence of the lead defence counsel, Mr Ahmed Raji on the ground of ill-health.

When the matter was called, Mr Wale Balogun who represented Mr Raji in the court informed the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho that the lead counsel travelled abroad for medical treatment.

The Prosecution counsel, Johnson Ojogbane did not oppose the submission of the defence and the request for adjournment.

He, however, pointed out that the prosecution wanted a quick determination of the corruption case against the former aviation minister.

Mr Ojogbane prayed the court for a date in July before the court goes on vacation.

Justice Tsoho adjourned the case till July 7, 2017 for the continuation of trial.

Mr Fani-Kayode is facing trial for allegedly receiving the money from the Office of the National Security Adviser while he was the Director of Media and Publicity for the campaign organisation of former President Goodluck Jonathan.