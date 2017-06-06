Alleged N600m Scam: Court Acquits Salihu Atawodi

Channels Television
Updated June 6, 2017

Owerri, Court, NBAThe Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has discharged and acquitted the former Chairman of Presidential Committee on Marine Safety, Air Vice Marshal Salihu Atawodi.

He was charged for alleged criminal diversion of 600 million Naira meant for the purchase of gunboats to fight illegal oil bunkering.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Tani Hassan-Yusuf, the Court dismissed the judgment of an Abuja High Court which earlier asked AVM Atawodi to open his defense.


