Contact With Qatar Unaffected By Diplomatic Row, Says FIFA

The world’s football governing body, FIFA, says it is in “regular contact” with the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though it has not commented directly on the diplomatic situation involving the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and others severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Qatar’s local World Cup Organizing Committee and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) which organises international matches in the region, both declined to comment.

