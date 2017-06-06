Cosby Leaves Court After Day One Of Sex Assault Trial

Bill Cosby left a Pennsylvania courthouse following day one of his sexual assault trial on Monday, Cosby faces sex assault charges that have torpedoed his career as “America’s favorite dad.”

The first witness to testify in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial said on Monday that the comedian had drugged her before sexually abusing her in 1998 – the same method prosecutors say he used in the alleged 2004 attack that he is on trial for.

Cosby, once one of the most beloved entertainers in the United States, is accused in both instances of inviting a young woman to visit him for career advice, offering her pills that he said would help her “relax” and then sexually abusing her once she was incapacitated by the drug.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, an employee of his alma mater Temple University, at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs in 2004.

Constand is one of dozens of women who have accused Cosby of sex assault but hers is the only case recent enough to be subject to criminal prosecution.

