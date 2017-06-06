Court Insists EFCC Must Pay Nyako N12.5m

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to deposit a fine of N12.5m imposed on it for infringing the fundamental rights of Senator Abdulaziz Nyako with the Chief Registrar of the court.

The money was imposed on the anti-graft agency as a fine for allegedly arresting and detaining the senator for three days and freezing all his bank accounts for over two years without a court order, or charging the lawmaker to court.

The fine was part of the judgment delivered by the court on June 22, 2016 in favour of the son of the former Adamawa State Governor, Rear Admiral Murtala Nyako (rtd).

Delivering his ruling in an application by the EFCC for a stay of execution of the judgment, Justice Gabriel Kolawole struck out the motion on notice for lacking in merit.

Justice Kolawole said that there was no circumstantial situation to warrant the stay of the judgment since no cogent reason was placed before the court to enable it to use its discretion in favour of the anti-graft agency.

The EFCC had in a motion on notice prayed for stay of execution of the judgment against it and complained that it would not be able to undertake its statutory functions if the N12.5m fine was paid to the lawmaker.

Justice Kolawole, however, disagreed that the agency would not be able to function because of the fine.

He stated that there was no substantial point of law but sentimental arguments canvassed by the EFCC to pray for a stay of execution.