George Clooney And Lawyer Wife Amal Welcome Twins

Actor, George Clooney and his wife, Amal on Tuesday welcomed their newborn twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney.

In an email to USA Today, the couple made the announcement through a statement by their spokesman, Stan Rosenfield.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

George, 56, had in the past, publicly made a decision not to settle down, however, that changed after meeting Amal, 39, a Lebanese-British human rights lawyer to whom he proposed and got married in 2014.

Since their wedding day, the couple have popped up at a number of Hollywood and philanthropic events, including the 2015 Golden Globes, the Cannes Film Festival as well as a January event supporting the Netflix documentary ‘White Helmets’ in Davos at the annual World Economic Forum.