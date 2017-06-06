House Probes Dissolution Of 11 Sports Federations

The House of Representatives Committee on Sports has set up a committee to look into petitions by 11 national sports federations on the dissolution of their federations before the end of their tenure.

The federations are aquatics, boxing, cycling, golf, hockey, kick-boxing, kung fu, rowing, sailing and yachting, scrabble, shooting and rugby.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Honourable Buka Lawal said the petitioners were aggrieved that their tenure would expire in November and not in May like some other federations.

The panel will be chaired by the Deputy Chairman of House Committee on Sports, Honourable Anayo Nnebe.

Other members will comprise the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Director of Federations and the Technical Committee of the House of Representatives.