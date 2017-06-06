Joshua To Face Klitschko In Rematch

Channels Television
Updated June 6, 2017
Anthony Joshua

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua’s proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko “is happening” in his next fight.

Joshua is set to face Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley Stadium in April, with a number of venues being considered to stage the heavyweight world title fight.

Klitschko will meet manager, Bernd Boente this week and is expected to agree on another fight with Joshua, who holds the WBA ‘Super’ and IBF titles.


More on Sports

Former Ivory Coast Midfielder Tiote Dies At 30

Amosun Promises To Reward Channels Int’l Kids Cup Champions

Italy Knock Zambia Out Of FIFA U-20 World Cup

Tiote And 10 African Players Who Died Playing Football

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV