Kekana Ruled Out Of AFCON Qualifier Against Nigeria

South Africa midfielder, Hlompho Kekana, has been ruled out of Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo, owing to injury.

Fc Twente’s Kamohelo Mokotjo has also been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana after sustaining an injury and has been replaced by Lebogang Phiri who recently signed for French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter has named Thulani Hlatshwayo as the new Bafana Captain.

Hlatshwayo is the most in-form South African defender this season.