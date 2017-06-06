Kolasinac To Join Arsenal On Free Transfer

Updated June 6, 2017

Late Show: 10-Man Arsenal Beat Burnley To Go 2ndArsenal have announced that left-back Sead Kolasinac will join the North London side this summer from Schalke after the expiration of his contract.

The Bosnia-Herzegovina international will sign on a free transfer on July 1 when the transfer window opens.

Kolasinac came through the ranks at Schalke and made over 100 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

He helped them finish 10th in the German league last season, while they reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.


