Michael Moore Launches ‘TrumpiLeaks’ Website For Whistle-blowers

Documentary filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore launched a website called “TrumpiLeaks” on Tuesday to allow whistleblowers to securely leak information to him about U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration.

Moore said that while no digital communication was 100 percent secure, he and his team had used the most secure technology possible to protect anonymity.

“TrumpiLeaks” was announced one day after the U.S. Department of Justice said that a 25-year-old U.S. intelligence contractor had been arrested and charged with leaking classified National Security Agency material related to Russian interference in the 2016 American presidential election to a news organisation.

Trump has called for a crackdown on leaks to the media.

Moore, a longtime champion of liberal causes and outspoken critic of Trump, is working on a documentary about the 2016 presidential election. His other films include “Fahrenheit 9/11,” which was a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reuters