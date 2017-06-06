My Mideast Trip Paying Off With Crackdown On ‘Funding Extremism’ – Trump

Channels Television
Updated June 6, 2017

United States Trump Urges Tougher U.S. Travel BanPresident Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his trip to the Middle East was “already paying off” as regional leaders followed through on their promise to take a hard line on funding militant groups.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.

Trump also bashed the “Fake MSM” (mainstream media) for allegedly trying to stop him from using social media.

“They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out,” Trump tweeted in one of his frequent criticisms of the news organisations covering his administration.


