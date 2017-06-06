My Mideast Trip Paying Off With Crackdown On ‘Funding Extremism’ – Trump

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his trip to the Middle East was “already paying off” as regional leaders followed through on their promise to take a hard line on funding militant groups.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.

Trump also bashed the “Fake MSM” (mainstream media) for allegedly trying to stop him from using social media.

“They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out,” Trump tweeted in one of his frequent criticisms of the news organisations covering his administration.