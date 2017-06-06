Osinbajo Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For $1.5bn Loan

Channels Television
Updated June 6, 2017

Osinbajo Congratulates French President-elect, MacronActing President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday requested that the Senate approves a 1.5 billion dollar loan.

The loan, which is part of the 2016/2018 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government, is meant for the execution of projects in 10 states.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made the request known to the upper chamber after reading a letter from Osinbajo on the floor of the House on Tuesday, June 6.


