Osinbajo Writes Senate, Seeks Approval For $1.5bn Loan

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday requested that the Senate approves a 1.5 billion dollar loan.

The loan, which is part of the 2016/2018 External Borrowing Plan of the Federal Government, is meant for the execution of projects in 10 states.

SP @bukolasaraki reads a letter from Ag.Pres. @ProfOsinbajo seeking Senate approval of External borrowing plan(2016-2018) as approved by FEC — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) June 6, 2017

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, made the request known to the upper chamber after reading a letter from Osinbajo on the floor of the House on Tuesday, June 6.