Paris Police Shoot Man Armed With Hammer

Paris police have shot a man who assaulted an officer with a hammer outside the city’s Notre Dame Cathedral.

Law enforcement sources told Reuters that the man threatened officers with the hammer and was shot in the torso when he refused to stop.

One officer sustained light injuries, they said.

The extent of the suspect’s wounds wasn’t made clear.

The motive for the attack isn’t currently known, but French prosecutors say the country’s counter-terrorism office has already opened an investigation.

Europe is in the midst of a wave of militant attacks inspired by Islamic extremism and Paris has seen some of the worst of those incidents.

Tuesday’s incident occurred at one of the city’s top tourist spots.

If confirmed as an Islamist assault, it would come just days after militants staged a knife and vehicle attack in London.

Reuters