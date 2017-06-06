PHOTOS: Osinbajo Meets With Delegation From Brass Fertiliser Company

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has met with a delegation from Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company.

The meeting held on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

It had in attendance, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson; and the first military governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff among others.

While the outcome of the meeting is yet unknown, here are few pictures of the Acting President and members of the team.