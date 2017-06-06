Russia’s FSB Says No Terrorism Threat Ahead Of Confederations Cup

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said there are no immediate threats of terror in the country ahead of the Confederations Cup.

The deputy head of FSB, Alexei Lavrishchev, noted on Tuesday that security measures would be appropriately tightened during the soccer tournament that will be held in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi between June 17 and July 2.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law introducing special security measures in the host cities during the Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

The measures include a ban on carrying of weapons and obligatory registration for those staying in a host city for longer than three days.

Russian security officials said they are working closely with colleagues from other countries to prevent any potential security incidents, including information sharing on suspected hooligans and those that have violated the law during past sporting events.

The deputy head of major sports events security at the interior ministry, Anton Gusev, said almost 200 people were on a list of those banned by court orders from attending any matches in Russia.

Gusev said it included people accused of setting off fireworks, damaging stadium property or displaying racist behaviour.