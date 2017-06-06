Street Artist Banksy’s Election Offer Backfires

His street art is some of the most famous in the world, so when mysterious graffiti artist Banksy offered free prints of his work to voters in his hometown of Bristol, England it caused a stir.

Why? Because there was a catch.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday (June 6) that constituents needed to send a photo of their ballot papers from the UK’s general election this Thursday showing they voted against the Conservatives.

Labelling it an election souvenir special, Banksy was offering an exclusive new print of his famous ‘girl with balloon’ artwork, but with the red heart replaced by the union flag.

A legal note beneath the post insisted the offer was in no way meant to influence the choice of the electorate.

However, local police did not agree – and say they are investigating the offer after receiving a number of complaints.

The Avon and Somerset police force posted a statement to social media website Twitter, stating that it’s a criminal offence for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift in return for voting, warning anyone who partook in the offer could be at risk of prosecution.

Banksy later posted a message on his website recalling the offer, stating that he has been warned by the Electoral Commission that distribution of the free print will invalidate the election result.

In the statement, he added, “I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been cancelled”.

The UK’s general election takes place on Thursday (June 8). The latest opinion poll, by Survation for ITV, has the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowing to just one point from six in the same poll a week earlier.

Reuters