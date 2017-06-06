Trump Wishes Ex-FBI Director Comey Luck Ahead Of Testimony

United States President Donald Trump had a brief message for former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday ahead of Comey’s Thursday testimony to the U.S. Congress on his conversations with Trump about Russia.

“I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters as he met with Republican congressional leaders.

The White House on Monday said Trump would not invoke executive privilege to block Comey’s scheduled testimony before Congress this week.

“In order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Comey was leading a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign when the president fired him last month.

Presidents can assert executive privilege to prevent government employees from sharing information.

If Trump had asserted executive privilege over Comey, it would have likely created the perception that the administration was seeking to hide information about the FBI’s Russia investigation.

It has been reported that Comey plans to talk about conversations in which Trump pressured him to drop his investigation into former national security advisor Mike Flynn, who was fired for failing to disclose conversations with Russian officials.

Comey is scheduled to testify for the first time since his firing before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the committee’s Russia-related investigation.