World Cup Qualifier: Honduras Step Up Training In Mexico

Honduras stepped up training in the Mexican town of Xochitepec on June 5 as the Central American side seeks to recover its chances of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup with a crucial match against Mexico.

In regional standings, Honduras are second last on the qualifying table just ahead of Trinidad and Tobago.

Mixed fortunes have plagued Honduras in the lead up to the Mexico match. In March, the side was jolted by a 6-0 defeat against USA. They recovered against Costa Rica, securing a crucial point in a 1-1 draw.

But with only six matches in the qualifying round to go, Honduras’ players have vowed to give it their all and secure a crucial three points with victory over Mexico.

Mexico is sitting at the top of the regional qualifying round with 10 points, three ahead of second-placed Costa Rica.

Mexican coach, Juan Carlos Osorio, has fielded his European-based players such as Bayer Leverkusen’s Javier Hernandez and Porto’s Hector Herrera for the qualifiers. The Latin American side has yet to lose a match in the qualifying round.

El Tri, however, is fresh from defeat at a friendly match against Croatia which saw it go down 2-1.

Honduras and Mexico will face off in the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 8.