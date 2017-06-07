20 Whistle Blowers Receive N375.8m From Federal Govt

Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance says the sum of 375.8 million Naira has been paid to the first batch of 20 whistle blowers in relation to the recovery of 11.635 billion Naira.

Minister for Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun said the payment is the first under the Whistle Blower Policy, and it underscores the commitment of the Buhari administration to anti-corruption.

The minister explained that all payments are taxable and are only made upon confirmation of the final recovery of assets as authenticated by the Federal Attorney-General as being free of legal disputes or litigation.

While the Federal government keeps seeking ways to improve whistle-blowing in Nigeria, in April it also extended the policy beyond financial crimes, to illegal ownership of small arms and light weapons.