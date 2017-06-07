Allegri Extends Juventus Deal Until 2020

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has signed a new contract with the Italian champions until 2020.

Allegri led Juventus to three successive Serie A titles, two Champions League finals and three Coppa Italia triumphs since replacing Antonio Conte in July 2014.

In May 2016, former AC Milan boss Allegri extended his contract with Juve until the summer of 2018.

Juventus finished four points ahead of Roma in the 2016-2017 season to be crowned Italian champions for a sixth straight season.