Bayelsa Govt Challenges Parents On Sound Education

The Governor of Bayelsa‎ State, Seriake Dickson, has called on parents in the state to take advantage of the robust policies of his administration in the education sector and ensure their children obtain sound education.

The governor made the call in Yenagoa, while inaugurating an eight member State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He said ‎”it is sad that, despite the quality infrastructure, personnel and other learning aids, that has been put in place in public schools across the state, most parents in this state still display a lukewarm attitude towards the education of their children.

” This ugly trend must stop as the investment in the education sector cannot be a waste, I hereby urge all stakeholders to work towards complimenting the efforts of the government”.

While‎ charging the SUBEB team to up their game in the discharge of their duties, the governor disclosed that the Chairperson and ‎Executive Secretary of the board were reappointed because of their previous performance.

In her remarks, the chairperson of SUBEB, Flora Ebi-William thanked the governor for the confidence he reposed in them and assured him of their commitment to ‎continue to execute their mandate according to his administration’s vision.

She described Dickson as a champion of education, because of the passion and dedication he has for that sector and appealed to every official of the restoration government to establish contact with the heads of primary schools in their locality, in order to be abreast with the happenings there as well as encourage them to always put in their best.

The newly inaugurated SUBEB members are; Mrs Flora Ebi-William, chairperson, Comrade Walton Liverpool, Executive Secretary, Pastor Asamowei Ediseye Boms, Nnamdi Orodo Egbo, Felix Obi, Toinpre Sinclair, ‎Tam Alari and Egere Stephen.