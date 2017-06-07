BREAKING: Reps Postpone Deliberations On PIB

The House of Representatives has postponed three bills which seeks to reform different parts of the Petroleum Industry listed for consideration.

The bill was postponed after the second reading was stepped down till next week, moving the motion to postpone the consideration.

The Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila informed the House that members were not prepared to debate on the bills and had approached him to have the consideration moved to another day.

Shortly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara put the motion to a vote and it was unanimously supported.

The bills are now to be considered on Tuesday, June 13.