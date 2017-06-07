British Artist Grayson Perry Explores A Divided Country In New Exhibition

British artist Grayson Perry will launch a new exhibition on Thursday, June 8, the day U.K. votes in a general election.

Unsurprisingly, his works cast a critical eye over the country’s tumultuous political landscape.

The exhibition, dubbed “The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!” will run at London’s Serpentine Gallery through to September, and much of the artwork addresses the controversy around Britain’s impending departure from the EU, known colloquially as Brexit.

“It was a point when there was a kind of cultural divide in the country and what the referendum did, it presented a yes-no, black-and-white question at just the right moment in our society when there were unacknowledged grievances by a large section of society and they hung those in the EU debate.”

The exhibition features tapestries and sculpture, as well as Perry’s trademark provocative pottery. In this instance, two ceramic vases, decorated with images crowd-sourced from “Leave” and “Remain” voters via social media, are the keystone of the show.

As a reminder of issues that transcend domestic political division, Perry, who describes himself as a “gnarled 57-year-old transvestite artist” on his Twitter page, has placed “Our Mother” a statue of a refugee, in between the vases.

Perry won the Turner Prize in 2003 – an award which helped to put fellow British artists including Damien Hirst and Tracy Emin on the map.

In addition to Perry’s visual art, he has also produced television documentaries in recent years, including features on class and masculinity.

