El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Northern Youths Over ‘Quit Notice’ To Igbos

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest of those behind the three-month ‘quit notice’ given to Igbos to leave northern Nigeria.

The arrest follows an order by a coalition of northern youth groups on Tuesday, asking Igbos resident to vacate the region before October 1 or prepare to be forced to quit.

The order was contained in a resolution reached after a meeting of the groups in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

Their order was premised on the shutdown of major towns in the south-eastern part of the country on May 30, by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their sponsors.

One of the leaders of the coalition, Abdulazeez Suleiman, who read the statement on behalf of others said the region was “tired of the marriage”, hence the need for restructuring.

Reacting to the statement at a news conference on Wednesday, Governor El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, described the order as inciting and aimed at destabilising the peace of the country.

Mr Aruwan announced that the Police and Kaduna State Ministry of Justice have been directed to arrest and prosecute the signatories and anyone found to be involved in issuing such assault on the rights of fellow citizens.

He also assured every resident of the state that nobody can tamper with their freedom to reside where they choose and urged them to ignore the threats from the northern youths.