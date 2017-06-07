Threat To Igbos: Security Agencies Are In Control, Says Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the threats issued to Igbos by a coalition of northern youth groups are not new and therefore, security agencies are in control.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed told reporters on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting that the threats issued by the group did not form a basis for discussion at the meeting.

A coalition of socio-political groups in northern Nigeria on Tuesday issued a three-month ultimatum for all Igbos in the 19 northern states to vacate the region.

The order was contained in a resolution reached after a meeting of the groups in Kaduna State, North-West Nigeria.

“Group issuing statement that is capable of destabilising the polity and being responded to by another group; I think it’s not just starting today or it did not start yesterday.

“But what I want to assure you is that the security organisations are very much on top of this matter,” Mr Lai Mohammed said.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest of those behind the three-month ‘quit notice’ given to Igbos to leave northern Nigeria.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the governor’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan described the threats as inciting and aimed at destabilising the peace of the country.