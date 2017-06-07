Forcados Oil Back On Stream After Militant Attacks

Nigeria’s Forcados Crude oil loading facility came back on stream at the weekend, some 14 months after it was damaged by Niger Delta militants.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shoreline Natural Resources, Dr Ladi Bada told Channels Television that loading resumes at the Delta State platform, after repairs cost an estimated 100 million U.S. dollars, and a total revenue loss north of 2 billion dollars.

Early on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell the owner and operator of the main Forcados Oil terminal said it has lifted force majeure on the facility that has capacity for nearly 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

Forcados facility was repaired last October, but could not be operated as militants threatened they would blow it up again.

Last week, shell issued a loading programme for June, with Forcados’ resumption raising Nigeria’s total exports to at least a 15-month high.