Justice Ademola Resumes Sitting

Following his recall by the National Judicial Council (NJC) last week, Justice Adeniyi Ademola of a Federal High Court in Abuja resumed sitting on Wednesday.

Justice Ademola was among the six judges earlier asked by the NJC to stop sitting, shortly after a raid conducted by the Department of State Services on his house and other judges in October 2016.

The NJC, through a statement signed by its Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, on Saturday however, asked that Justice Ademola resumes his judicial duties as the court had exonerated him of the charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The judges were accused of corruption as well as other acts of misconduct and had been under investigation by the DSS.

READ ALSO: Justice Ademola’s Trial: DSS Tells Court How It Recovered Local, Foreign Currencies

In January, an official of the DSS had testified that the sum of 38 million Naira, two pump action rifles and some foreign currencies were recovered from the house of Justice Ademola during their search at his residence in October.

Justice Adeniyi Ademola, his wife and Mr Joe Agi, a senior lawyer subsequently faced trial on allegations of bribery and illegal possession of firearms.



The NJC last week, however, noted that out of the eight suspended judicial officers, only three have been charged to court.