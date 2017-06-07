Murray Defeats Nishikori, Proceeds To French Open Semis

Channels Television
Updated June 7, 2017

Murray Defeats Nishikori, Proceeds To French Open SemisAndy Murray has qualified for the French Open semi-final for the fourth consecutive time with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori.

The 30-year-old came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 on Wednesday against the Japanese eighth seed at Roland Garros in Paris.

The world number one proceeds to face Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

Earlier, nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal defeated Pablo Carreno Busta who retired while trailing 6-2, 2-0.

The Spaniard faces Dominic Thiem for a place in the final after the Austrian beat defending champion Novak Djokovic.


More on Sports

Manchester United Replace Real Madrid As Most Valuable Club

Allegri Extends Juventus Deal Until 2020

Rivers United Goalkeeper, Rotimi Out For One Month

Messi Meets With Charity Ambassadors In Melbourne

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV