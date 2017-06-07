Murray Defeats Nishikori, Proceeds To French Open Semis

Andy Murray has qualified for the French Open semi-final for the fourth consecutive time with a four-set win over Kei Nishikori.

The 30-year-old came through 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1 on Wednesday against the Japanese eighth seed at Roland Garros in Paris.

The world number one proceeds to face Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

Earlier, nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal defeated Pablo Carreno Busta who retired while trailing 6-2, 2-0.

The Spaniard faces Dominic Thiem for a place in the final after the Austrian beat defending champion Novak Djokovic.