Ondo Govt Denies Alleged Sack Of 600 Workers

The Ondo State Government has denied reports in a section of the media that it had sacked 600 local government workers attached to traditional rulers across the state.

A press statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr Segun Ajiboye disclosed this.

“The said 600 workers were adhoc staff integrated into local government service and made full members of staff therefore, the removal of the workers’ names from the remittal does not in any way affect the payment of their salaries nor their status as workers on their respective places of assignment.

“The government’s decision was informed by the need to make the workers more dedicated to their duties and to be committed to traditional rulers they work for.

“The present administration led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is committed to making welfare of workers its priority. The government does not have any plan to sack workers in the state,” the statement read.