Police Clash With Protesters Blocking Highway To Argentina, Brazil

Bolivian Police clashed on Wednesday with protesters who were blocking an international highway leading to Argentina and Brazil.

Authorities arrested 26 activists in the early morning hours but were unable to clear completely the highway that connects Santa Cruz with the neighbouring countries.

Camiri residents are demanding that a local mayor and seven council members resign over corruption charges.

Civil leaders told local media that about 300 people are still blocking the highway.

They said they have offered to lift the roadblock if authorities from the Justice Ministry and the Vice-Ministry of Transparency open talks in Camiri over local issues.