Prince Harry Tours Sydney To Promote 2018 Invictus Games

Britain’s Prince Harry braved the rain and toured Sydney Harbour on Wednesday to promote and launch the 500 day countdown to the 2018 Invictus Games.

Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and fifth in line to the throne, is a founding patron of the games, established three years ago for wounded military personnel from allied nations.

Prince Harry also watched an Invictus wheelchair basketball demonstration on Wednesday, where former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Australian Wallabies Captain Stephen Moore tried their hand at the game.

Over 500 competitors from 17 countries will participate in the 2018 Invictus Games which are due to take place from October 20 – 27, 2018.