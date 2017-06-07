Rivers United Goalkeeper, Rotimi Out For One Month

Rivers United goalkeeper Rotimi Sunday will be out of action for the next one month.

Rotimi injured his hamstring last Saturday during the club’s 1-2 loss to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was stretchered off early in the first half and now faces a race to be fit as Rivers United enter the business end of the season.

The club’s doctor, Chukwuemeka Agi said the experienced goalkeeper will not be able to play competitively for the next one month.